

Marie Fitzpatrick Warner



Longtime Bethesda resident, died in hospice care on February 10, 2020. She was 95. Wife of the late Philip Warner and the late James M. Fitzpatrick; mother of Jane Helm (Robert Helm) and Thomas Fitzpatrick; stepmother of Lynne Warner (Ashley Mullen); grandmother of Emma Helm (Albert Sanders) and Megan Helm; great grandmother of Moira and Liam Sanders. She is survived by her sister, Delores Anderson (Curt Anderson) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by seven siblings. She was a lifelong educator, first as a foreign exchange teacher in Hawaii and Venezuela, then domestically in New Jersey, and most recently in Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland. Born in Hammonton, New Jersey, she obtained her Bachelor's Degree from Glassboro State Teacher's College, her Master's Degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and completed post graduate work at the University of Maryland. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel at Riderwood, 3140 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice.