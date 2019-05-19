Marie D. Welsh
Marie Antoinette DeCarlo Welsh passed away on May 15, 2019. Marie was the beloved wife of 62 years to Warren Welsh; devoted mother of Barbara Costello and Carmela Parrott; loving grandmother of Nicky, Carly and Emily. Marie was predeceased by her brothers, Tony and Frank DeCarlo and her granddaughter Abby. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A. 313 Talbott Avenue Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Thursday, May 23 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Mary of the Mills Catholic Church on Friday, May 24 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.