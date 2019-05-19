The Washington Post

Marie Welsh

Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD
20707
(301)-725-1690
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Mary of the Mills Catholic Church
Marie D. Welsh  

Marie Antoinette DeCarlo Welsh passed away on May 15, 2019. Marie was the beloved wife of 62 years to Warren Welsh; devoted mother of Barbara Costello and Carmela Parrott; loving grandmother of Nicky, Carly and Emily. Marie was predeceased by her brothers, Tony and Frank DeCarlo and her granddaughter Abby. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A. 313 Talbott Avenue Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Thursday, May 23 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Mary of the Mills Catholic Church on Friday, May 24 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences at
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
