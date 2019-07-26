

Marietta Abell Anthony

(Age 95)



Of Annandale, VA, died on Monday, July 22, 2019, at her home with family by her side. Born on January 19, 1924, in Hollywood, MD, Marietta was the oldest of five children. She graduated from Georgetown University School of Nursing in 1947, after entering during WWII as part of the cadet corps, and then again in 1950, after returning for two more years of study, to receive the first ever Bachelor of Science degree in this field. She is survived by her seven children, James R. Anthony, Jr, Mary P. (Polly) Barbee (Mike), J. Patrick Anthony (Laura), Ralph Abell Anthony, Elizabeth A. Rubenstein (Mitchell), Marietta (Mimi) Saunders (Andy), and Rebecca A. Davis (George); her sisters, Gladys Johnson and Ellen Rebecca MacDonald; as well as 11 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, James Richard Anthony, Sr. and her grandson, Devon Rubenstein. A visitation will take place on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151. A Mass of Christian burial will be on Monday, July 29, 2019, 12 noon at Demaine Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA.