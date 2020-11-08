1/1
MARIETTA CRICHLOW
MARIETTA STEVENS CRICHLOW  (Age 101)  
Teacher and Author of memoir "Back, There, Then" (2014)Joined the ancestors on October 28, 2020. Born in Washington, DC to John J. and Florence Garland Stevens, she was the loving mother of Linda Crichlow White (Eric) and grandmother to Kwame (Janira Teague) and Khalila White. Predeceased by husband Martin Crichlow and sister Edna McIntyre. Survived by other relatives, friends and neighbors in Petworth where she resided for over 70 years. A graduate of Howard (BS and MS) and Gallaudet Universities (MS), Marietta was an itinerant special education teacher with the DC Public Schools, retiring in 1977. On her 100th birthday, she was feted as being a member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church longer than anyone else-80 years! Service details forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, no flowers please. : In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to:Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 901 3rd St. NW, Washington, DC 20001orHoward University Scholarship FundP.O. Box 417853, Boston, MA 02241orSmithsonian InstitutionNMAAHCPO Box 418320, Boston, MA 02241-8320

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
