Her candle was lit to grow on September 13, 1938 and her candle flickered out September 14, 2020. Music was Mrs. Parker's heartbeat. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Samuel Parker, her children, and a host of friends, associates, students and other loved ones. Family will welcome friends Monday, September 21 at Church of Christ, 4801 16th St., NW. Visitation 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson & Jenkins.