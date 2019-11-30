

Marija Vera Kovacic Morris



Daughter of the former Staff Sergeant Marijan Kovacic and Margaretha Johanna Macek Kovacic passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, after battling cancer more than a year. She was born on June 5, 1955 in Landstuhl, Germany.

Her father's service in the U.S. Army brought the family to Arlington, VA in 1965, where she graduated from Washington-Lee High School in 1973. She went on to attend George Mason University, graduating in 1978 with a BA in Biology. She began her 40-year clinical laboratory career in 1978 at American Medical Laboratories, Inc. (now Quest Diagnostics, Nichols Institute) As a supervisor and manager in the Virology department, she was instrumental in developing and bringing in new testing.

Marija was an avid sports fan, rooting for all the Washington, DC teams. She also loved music, cats, watching jeopardy and aerobics.

Marija is survived by her husband, Wayne Morris of Manassas, VA; son Andrew Morris of Los Angeles, CA and daughter Sarah Morris of Manassas, VA; brother Anton Lamplot and sister-in-law Barbara Kubinski of Arlington, VA also survive her.

A prayer service will be held for Marija on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 12 noon at the Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 10001 Nokesville Road, Manassas VA 20110. Marija's wishes were for guests to dress comfortably.

Following the service, a reception will be held in the funeral home Community Room.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

