

MARIJANE MALTBY GOSNELL

November 21, 1921 - April 18, 2019



On Thursday, April 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred A. Gosnell, Jr. Cherished mother of Fred (Ann), Ron (Stephanie), and Jim (Alesia) Gosnell. Adored (and adoring!) "Mimi" to six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was a gracious lady who will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude and love to Marijane's devoted friend and caregiver of eight years, Margaret Mukande.