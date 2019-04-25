MARIJANE MALTBY GOSNELL
November 21, 1921 - April 18, 2019
On Thursday, April 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred A. Gosnell, Jr. Cherished mother of Fred (Ann), Ron (Stephanie), and Jim (Alesia) Gosnell. Adored (and adoring!) "Mimi" to six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was a gracious lady who will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude and love to Marijane's devoted friend and caregiver of eight years, Margaret Mukande.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, April 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22203. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 12 noon at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 4000 Lorcom Lane, Arlington, VA 22207, followed by interment at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Caring, at www.capitalcaring.org
.