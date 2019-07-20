

MARIKO SUZUKI ROOME



Mariko Suzuki Roome passed away surrounded by family at her home in Alexandria City on Monday, July 1, 2019, from pancreatic cancer. There will be no services.

Mariko was born on November 18, 1932 in Tokyo, Japan. After graduating from the prestigious Gakushuin University, she worked as a translator/interpreter where she met her husband, Jack, a U.S. Naval Officer stationed in Japan. After multiple duty stations, including Hawaii, Taiwan, England, and Japan; all with two growing sons in tow, the family finally settled in Alexandria City for 38 years until her passing. And in finding an indelible home, she became an active member of the Washington/Tokyo Women's Club for nearly three decades, serving as a Scholarship sponsor and Concert Group manager. Mariko enjoyed being creative in many arts, including pottery, landscape gardening, and earning a teaching degree in the Japanese traditional flower arrangement- Ikebana. She dearly loved her grandchildren, Lira, Luca, & Nash. She is also survived by her sister, Mieko of Tokyo; Jack, her husband of 54 years; and her sons, Brian and Jon Paul.

Her devotion to her family was a wellspring from which every gesture, great or small, flowed into each one of us, unconditionally.