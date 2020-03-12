

MARILYN BRUETTE ABERCROMBIE "Lynn"



Marilyn Bruette Abercrombie (Lynn) passed away peacefully in her sleep March 5, 2020, surrounded by her family in her home in Shady Side, MD.

She was born in Marine-On-St-Croix, MN, March 19, 1930 to Harold and Agnes Bruette. She graduated Stillwater High School, attended Macalester College in St. Paul MN, 1951-52 majoring in photography and journalism and then was a freelance photographer for Twin City papers, Pioneer Press and Star Tribune. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas J. Abercrombie in 1952, started a family, moving numerous places before settling in the Washington, DC area.

Lynn led an amazing life: her work began appearing in National Geographic Magazine articles on Egypt (1975), Western Tibet (1978), the Sultanate of Oman (1981). On a six month journey across Arabia (1985) tracing ancient frankincense routes, she illustrated the adventure which included the cover of NG for June. She traveled into Saudi Arabia's Empty Quarters to find the Wabar Meteorite (1966). Along with numerous images also published in NG books Time-Life Aramco World, Encyclopedia Britannica. Her book, Traveling The World For National Geographic, came out in 2010.

She is survived by her children, Mari and Bruce; her grandchildren Laura and Isaac; sister Audrey; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Jon, her brother Harlan Bruette, and her husband Tom.

Time and place for a memorial service will be announced later.