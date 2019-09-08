

Marilyn Gilbert Bernard



A resident of Northern Virginia since 1960, died on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born in Rochester, New York to the late Daniel and Evelyn Gilbert and was the wife of the late Frank Bernard.

After earning her undergraduate degree from Brockport State, she taught at the Star Point Central School in Upstate New York. Following their wedding, the couple moved to Fairfax County where she taught at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School. Upon earning her Master's in Library Science from the University of Virginia, Marilyn became librarian at Belvedere Elementary and served there until her retirement in 1989. Under her leadership, the Belvedere Library became a library of distinction in Fairfax County.

Her passions included books, travel and animal rescue. She was active with the Lifetime Learning Institute, engaging in play reading groups, cinema studies and mystery book discussions. She was known as a pretend curmudgeon and a bit of an eccentric with a razor sharp wit. She was always ready with an amusing story.

Marilyn is survived by cousins from both her own and her husband's families as well as many loyal friends.

Donations in her memory may be made to an animal rescue group of your choice or to the Rose Vestments Fund of St. Alban's church of Annandale, VA.

A gathering in her memory will be held on Saturday, September 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon in The Parish Hall at St. Alban's Church, 6800 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA 22003. Online condolences and fond memories may be shared at: