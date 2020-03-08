

MARILYN THOMPSON BRESNAHAN (Age 101)



Passed away on March 1, 2020 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Mrs. Bresnahan was a native Washingtonian.

She was the daughter of Ethyl Sartorius Thompson and the wife of the late Harry A. Bresnahan. She was born on December 2, 1918 in Washington, DC. She was raised by her mother in Miami, Florida and returned to the District after the un-named hurricane of 1933 destroyed their home. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1935. She attended Kathryn Gibbs Secretarial School and then went on to work for the next 45 years, ending her career at Vitro Laboratories in Glenmont, MD. She retired in 1983.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela A. Bresnahan, her son-in-law, Peter F. Axelrad. She also is survived by her nephews, Brian Bresnahan, Bill Bresnahan and Joe Holland; and, survived by her niece Barbara Brown Wallick (Jon Wallick); she is also survived by Tim Terrell, husband of the late Noreen Bresnahan Terrell, and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She will be missed by her two grand-dogs, Prince and Charlie.

Pam and Pete would also like to acknowledge Sue DeHart, her Goddaughter, Geri Lutter, her "2nd daughter" and Teresa Shoemaker, her "1st granddaughter" for their love and caring of Marilyn Bresnahan for many years. Pam and Pete would also like to thank Marilyn's caregivers at Riderwood, especially Lilly and Sundu. We can't thank all of you enough for your help and support.

Marilyn's family will have a private interment and a celebration of her life. Donations in her memory can be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, 1815 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. Arrangements by Collins Funeral Home.