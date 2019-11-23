MARILYN BURCHMAN
On Friday, November 22, 2019, Marilyn Burchman of Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Burchman; devoted mother of Marc Burchman (Phyllis) and Corey Burchman (Sherri); loving grandmother of Abigail Meltzer (Ari), Jeffrey Burchman, Zachary Burchman and Katie Burchman; cherished great-grandmother of Shaina and Evan Meltzer, and Olivia and Sloane Burchman. A chapel service will be held Monday, November 25, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832; with interment to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice and Congregation Har Shalom. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.