MARILYN BURCHMAN

Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Judean Memorial Gardens
16225 Batchellors Forest Rd
Olney, MD
Notice
MARILYN BURCHMAN  

On Friday, November 22, 2019, Marilyn Burchman of Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Burchman; devoted mother of Marc Burchman (Phyllis) and Corey Burchman (Sherri); loving grandmother of Abigail Meltzer (Ari), Jeffrey Burchman, Zachary Burchman and Katie Burchman; cherished great-grandmother of Shaina and Evan Meltzer, and Olivia and Sloane Burchman. A chapel service will be held Monday, November 25, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832; with interment to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice and Congregation Har Shalom. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 23, 2019
