MARILYN ZWERDLING BURSTYN
On Friday, November 20, 2020, MARILYN BURSTYN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Rabbi Nathan Burstyn. Devoted mother of Maeir (Ilene) Burstyn, Estaire (Avram) Schachter and Dr. Don (Lissa Natkin) Burstyn. Dear grandmother of Naomi and Nathan Schachter. She was a loving aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt and great-great-great aunt of many. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, 11:00 AM at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Young Israel Shomrai Emunah, www.wp.yise.org
or to Yad Sarah, www.friendsofyadsarah.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.