1/
MARILYN BURSTYN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARILYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARILYN ZWERDLING BURSTYN  
On Friday, November 20, 2020, MARILYN BURSTYN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Rabbi Nathan Burstyn. Devoted mother of Maeir (Ilene) Burstyn, Estaire (Avram) Schachter and Dr. Don (Lissa Natkin) Burstyn. Dear grandmother of Naomi and Nathan Schachter. She was a loving aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt and great-great-great aunt of many. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, 11:00 AM at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Young Israel Shomrai Emunah, www.wp.yise.org or to Yad Sarah, www.friendsofyadsarah.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved