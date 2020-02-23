

MARILYN CARTER



Born March 28, 1927 Kansas City, MO; died February 10, 2020 Tranquillity Assisted Living, Frederick, MD. Her beloved husband Don predeceased her in 2018 after 71 years of marriage. She is survived by children Janet Garrett, Geoff Carter, Robin Roegner (Tom), Lynn Wilson (Paul); grandchildren, Christopher Garrett, Kevin Garrett (Tina), Jennifer Wilson, Christine Wilson, Emily Roegner; great-grandchildren Emma, Claire, and Carter Garrett.

Marilyn graduated from Washington University St. Louis, MO and later obtained her Master in Education from University of Maryland. She taught high school and college English classes, GED, and SAT prep. Member Bethesda Presbyterian Church, college and sorority alumnae associations, Literacy Council tutor, on Board of Ivymount School.

Memorial service at Tranquillity Assisted Living in Frederick March 7, 2020 at 1 p.m.