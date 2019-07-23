

MARILYN J. CHAMBERS



Marilyn J. Chambers, 89, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Oolitic, IN and Potomac, MD; passed July 20, 2019. Marilyn was the daughter of the late Grace (Yeskie) May and Homer Cecil May. She is predeceased by her husband Edford (1991) with whom she enjoyed 44 years of marriage and by her daughter Leanna Gaye Chambers (1999). Survived by her son Edford Chambers III (Karen); and grandson Adam. She was employed for many years by the Mont. Co. school system. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 23, at Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD. Interment will be private.