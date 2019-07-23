The Washington Post

Marilyn Chambers

Service Information
Rausch Funeral Home
4405 Broomes Island Rd
Port Republic, MD
20676
(410)-586-0520
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
4405 Broomes Island Rd
Port Republic, MD 20676
MARILYN J. CHAMBERS  

Marilyn J. Chambers, 89, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Oolitic, IN and Potomac, MD; passed July 20, 2019. Marilyn was the daughter of the late Grace (Yeskie) May and Homer Cecil May. She is predeceased by her husband Edford (1991) with whom she enjoyed 44 years of marriage and by her daughter Leanna Gaye Chambers (1999). Survived by her son Edford Chambers III (Karen); and grandson Adam. She was employed for many years by the Mont. Co. school system. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 23, at Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD. Interment will be private. Arrangements provided by the Rausch Funeral Home of Port Republic, MD to leave condolences you can go to

Published in The Washington Post on July 23, 2019
