

Marilyn J. Goettel Clark

(Age 95)



Passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Falls Church, VA. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who was very proud of her family. She was born on April 23, 1923 in Central Square, NY and grew up in the Syracuse, NY area. Her parents, Abraham and Kathryn Rice Goettel owned and operated a dairy farm near Central Square. She had three siblings Vivian (sister) Robert (brother) and Winifred Goettel Haberle (sister). She was a graduate of Central Square High School and the Powellson School of Business, Syracuse, NY. In 1942, she married Loren Duane Clark of Pennelville, NY who was a career Air Force officer. As a military spouse, she followed her husband to postings throughout the United States and overseas, eventually settling in Vienna, VA. For most of her life, she worked in sales and for a time in the 70's owned with her sister, Winifred, the Creative Craft Center, a gift store in Vienna.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharilyn Rak, sister, Winifred Haberle, son-in-law, Rodger Rak, two grandsons, three nieces and a nephew.