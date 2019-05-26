

MARILYN MARY COLLINS

Navy Wife and Decorator



The former Marilyn Porter was born and raised in New York City and died on May 23, 2019 in Bristow, Virginia at the age of 80. Beloved wife of retired Naval Officer, Cornelius Collins, Jr for 58 years. She accompanied him to duty stations in the United States and Europe. She was an active member of Navy Officers' Wives Clubs, she worked for a number of years as an interior decorator in the DC area. Marilyn was also a professional water color artist. Cherished mother of Cornelius Collins, III, (Lorena) of San Diego, CA, Margaret Collins-Carolla (Robert) of Arlington, VA, Andrew Collins (Christy) of Harrisonburg, VA and Pamela Jennison (Stuart) of Falls Church, VA and grandmother of ten. She is survived by three brothers Robert Porter, Vincent Porter and Raymond Porter and preceded in death by two brothers Francis Porter, JR and Donald Porter. The family will receive friends at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m.. Liturgy of the Word Service will be held at All Saints Catholic Church Chapel, 9300 Stonewall Rd. Manassas, VA. On Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by interment in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that contributions in her memory be made to Right To Life Committee in Washington, DC.