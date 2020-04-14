

Marilyn Eleanor Davidov

(née Levin)



Beloved wife of the late Leonard Davidov and companion of the late Alan Samuels, passed away on April 7, 2020 at age 89 at her home in St. Petersburg, FL. Born in Washington, DC she also lived in Maryland and Florida. The beloved mother of Robin Davidov (Christopher Lerbs), Wendy Kelman (Gary) and Carole Schechner (Richard); loving sister of Martha Miller, Martin Levin (Susan) and Charles Levin (Cindy Flowers). Eleanor was proud to be a founding docent at the Hirshhorn Museum where she served for over 30 years. Eleanor owned Courtyard Antiques in Annapolis, Maryland and served on the Board of the Chesapeake Academy. She leaves a legacy of art appreciation and adventure to her five adoring grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Private interment at King David Cemetery in Virginia due to coronavirus restrictions. Donations may be made to the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, Florida.