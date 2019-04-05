MARILYN M. DAVIS
Of Alexandria, VA, on April 2, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late William H. Davis; devoted mother of Robin Davis (Perry), Becki Haislip (Jacob) and Corry Davis (Emily); loving grandmother of Davis, Riley and Cooper; sister of Mark Mendelson (Barbara) and the late Robin Mendelson. Preceded in death by her parents Bennie and Betty Mendelson. A funeral will be held at Agudas Achim Congregation, 2908 Valley Dr, Alexandria, VA 22302 on Friday, April 5 at 9:30 a.m. Interment at King David Memorial Gardens. Shiva will be held at her late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marilyn's name may be made to Charles E. Smith
Jewish Day School: The William H. Davis Endowment Fund, 11710 Hunters Ln., Rockville, MD 20852, or Agudas Achim Congregation at the address listed above.