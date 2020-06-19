

MARILYN DOEHLER (CAHILL)

On June 11, 2020 at the age of 85 in Brookeville, Maryland. Marilyn "Lyn" was born July 27, 1934 to the late Henry H. Hegel Sr. and Florence (O'Donoghue) Hegel of Maplewood NJ. She attended Columbia Senior High School and went on to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in dental hygiene. Lyn spent most her life in New Jersey then moved to Florida and finally residing in Montgomery County, Maryland. She was predeceased by her son, Terence H. Cahill, younger brother Henry H. (Skip) Hegel, Jr. and former husband, Charles W. Doehler. She is survived by son Timothy Cahill (Carroll), daughter Katy Young-Battin (Andy), granddaughter Mackenzie Bistany (Greg), granddaughter Morgan Young, sister Neal Stuart, sister-in-law Mary Hegel and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held sometime later this year. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center Foundation, 820 West Diamond Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20878



