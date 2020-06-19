MARILYN DOEHLER
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARILYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARILYN DOEHLER (CAHILL)  
On June 11, 2020 at the age of 85 in Brookeville, Maryland. Marilyn "Lyn" was born July 27, 1934 to the late Henry H. Hegel Sr. and Florence (O'Donoghue) Hegel of Maplewood NJ. She attended Columbia Senior High School and went on to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in dental hygiene. Lyn spent most her life in New Jersey then moved to Florida and finally residing in Montgomery County, Maryland. She was predeceased by her son, Terence H. Cahill, younger brother Henry H. (Skip) Hegel, Jr. and former husband, Charles W. Doehler. She is survived by son Timothy Cahill (Carroll), daughter Katy Young-Battin (Andy), granddaughter Mackenzie Bistany (Greg), granddaughter Morgan Young, sister Neal Stuart, sister-in-law Mary Hegel and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held sometime later this year. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center Foundation, 820 West Diamond Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tonia Lenza
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved