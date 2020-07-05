Marilyn A. Farrell
Marilyn A. Farrell, of Bethesda, MD peacefully passed on July 2, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late Richard Joseph and Ruth Marion Jarvis Powers. She was born in the District of Columbia in 1931. Except for a three-year period in Philadelphia during World War II and a couple of years in St. Clair Shores, MI in the early 1950's, she was a life-long resident in the metropolitan DC area. From 1950 through 1983, she was married to the late Dr. Theodore J. LeBlanc, Jr., DDS, with whom she had five children, two of whom, Richard and Elizabeth died in young adulthood. In 1991, she became the beloved wife of the late George E. Farrell. She is survived by her brother, Richard Powers. Her sister, Ruth Mary Powers died recently. She has three surviving sons, Theodore LeBlanc III (Patricia), Marc LeBlanc (Stacia), and Michael LeBlanc. She is the beloved grandmother of Beau LeBlanc (Ann), Theodore LeBlanc IV (Amanda), Carly LeBlanc (Christopher), Sean LeBlanc (Aleah), Lainey LeBlanc (John), and Devin LeBlanc. She has one great-grandchild, Maxwell Robert LeBlanc. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Kathryn (Joseph) Garner as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a breast cancer survivor, driver, high school cafeteria worker, dental assistant, office manager, and most of all, a tireless caretaker for family and friends throughout her life, guided by her Catholic faith. Visitation will take place at St. Bartholomew Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD, on Monday July 13, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. At 11 a.m., the Funeral Mass will be celebrated. At a later date, interment shall take place at Arlington National Cemetery. Virtual viewing of the services will be available. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MedSource Community Services, Inc., 3060 Mitchellville Rd., Suite 214, Bowie, MD 20716. https://www.medsourceservices.org
/ www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com