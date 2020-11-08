1/
MARILYN FLYNN
Marilyn Louise Flynn   (Age 89)  
Of Bethesda, MD, died November 5, 2020. Beloved mother of: Cheryl Tucker (Michael), Ellen Roberts (Bill), Mary Weeks, Nancy Kerner (Mark), Kathy Matli (Jerry), Cindy Garrich (Andy) and Bob Flynn (Mary); grandmother of 31; great-grandmother of 36; and sister-in-law of Barbara Horn and Maureen (Jack) Treanor. Visitation Tuesday, November 10, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chester, MD. Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Bethesda, MD, with visitation beginning at 9:45 a.m. Burial to follow the mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
