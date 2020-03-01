The Washington Post

Marilyn Minter Gauzza, 92, of Arlington, VA, died on Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by her family at Arlington Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Gauzza Sr., in 2002. She is survived by her children George (Barbara) Gauzza, Gail (Doug) Ammons; her grandchildren Carlin (Steve) Schwartz, Casey (Flink) Maco, Skye (Aaron) Gauzza, Lindsey Gauzza; her step grandchildren Lawson, Joe and Sarah Tate; her greatgrandchildren, Chloe, Jonah, Reid, Natalie, Olivia and Molly; her step-grandchildren Vann, Sterling and Mila. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Marilyn was loved by so many for her generosity, kindness, and attentiveness to others. She will be missed terribly but her spirit will continue to live on through cherished memories. In lieu of flowers the Arlington Animal Shelter was of Marilyn's.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020
