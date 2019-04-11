Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN GILLESPIE. View Sign



MARILYN BOSTWICK GILLESPIE

Marilyn Bostwick Gillespie, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Potomac Valley Nursing and Wellness Center, Rockville, MD, surrounded by family. She was born August 30, 1937 in West Palm Beach, Florida, to Elva B. and Robert G. Bostwick. She graduated from the prestigious Rosarian Academy in 1955. She met James Pittard Gillespie at Florida State, her previous professor. They married on August 28, 1957, in West Palm Beach, Florida, and remained completely devoted to each other until his death in 2017. She was a 1960 graduate of the University of Delaware and completed her Master's Degree in Special Education from Marshall University in 1973. Her varied career included special education teacher, publishing editor at a major printing company, advertising specialty sales rep, and a tour guide at history museums in Baltimore and Frederick. She was very active in many community, singing, and church groups. Marilyn was a devoted grandmother, educator, animal lover, and avid history buff, especially early American. She instilled in her children a passion for nature, creativity, travel, and helping others. Her intelligence, quick wit, beautiful singing voice, strong spirit, natural curiosity, and generous nature will be greatly missed. She is survived by three children (Laine, Craig, Alison), two grandchildren (Sam and Grace Briglia), and her beloved dog Melody. Memorial service to be held this Sunday, April 14 in the Ground Floor Living Room/ Library at Bedford Court, 3701 International Dr., Silver Spring, MD, 20906 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Jewish Social Services Agency (JSSA) Hospice: https:// www.jssa.org/get-help/hospice/



