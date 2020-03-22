Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN GOLDSTEIN. View Sign Service Information National Funeral Home 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church , VA 22042 (703)-560-4400 Send Flowers Notice

GOLDSTEIN Marilyn Judith Goldstein (Age 73) Passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home in Ashburn, VA. Marilyn was born June 12, 1946 in Toledo, OH, the daughter of Clarence and Freda Borgelt. Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Arthur; sons, Daniel (Shannon) and Randall (Katherine); grandchildren, Sarah, Joshua and Ruby; a sister, Evelyn; a brother, Sheldon; and a half-brother, Jerry. She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her half-brothers, Robert and James. Marilyn enrolled in the University of Toledo in 1965 where she met her husband, Art. When her young family moved to Detroit, MI, she transferred to Wayne State University, graduating in 1975 with a 4.0 GPA. In 1978, her family settled in Rockville, MD, which they called home for thirty-one years. It is here where Marilyn raised her family, a period she regarded as the best of her life. Once her boys were of school age, she matriculated at the University Of Maryland School Of Law, never missing a beat in her role as a mother and wife. Marilyn's professional tenure demonstrated a dedication to public service. For 12 years, she worked at the Department of Education where she was a contracting officer managing a team of specialists. Subsequently, she worked at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Institute of Science and Technology as Director of Contracts and Grants Supervisor, respectively. No matter where she worked or how many she supervised, she was highly admired by her staff and colleagues. While academically and professionally accomplished, the job at which she excelled the most was as a beloved mom and grandma. She happily attended every youth sports event, drove every carpool, cooked outstanding meals, and was the glue that held the broader family together while simultaneously juggling her career. She took great pleasure in spending time with her loved ones, particularly her grandchildren. Marilyn's kind spirit reflected her Midwestern values, with a devotion to family, friendship and the simpler things in life. Her husband Art's life-long term of endearment, "Sweetie," captures the essence of her being. Her favorite leisure moments were spent in Bethany Beach, DE, enjoying the view of the Pepper Pond, reading on the beach, and floating in a kayak. Other passions included traveling; attending musicals, concerts and craft shows; and watching ice skating and DC United. Throughout her life, she was politically active and volunteered countless hours to campaigns. Her final act outside of her home was to vote in the 2020 Democratic primary. A private graveside service for family will be held at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to your local PBS Member Station or the .Memorial donations may be made to your local PBS Member Station or the .

