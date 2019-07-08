

MARILYN P. GREELEY (Age 78)



On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Marilyn P. Greeley, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Greeley, Sr.; loving mother of Charles E. Greeley, Jr. (Kim), Pamela Turner (Robert) and Paula Greeley and the late Christine Greeley; dear sister of Jean Sitz, Sandra Brown, Nancy Gebicke and the late Peg Chandler, Bill Cheek, and Sharon Filomena; cherished grandmother of Christine Thomas, Chaz Greeley, Christopher Greeley, Robert and Marilyn Lee and Monica Wims; great-grandmother of Kyla, Kaley, Kamari, Wes, Ella, Brianne, Caydence, Dakota and August. Also survived several by nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Historic Church, 9700 Rosensteel Avenue, Forest Glen, MD 20910. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.