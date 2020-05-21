Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN GREENBERG. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

GREENBERG Marilyn Sandra Greenberg Of W. Palm Beach, Florida, and Bethesda, Maryland, died unexpectedly on May 16, 2020, at the age of 85. Marilyn was born in Washington, DC, in 1935, the daughter of Meyer and Ada Revitz, who were Russian immigrants who worked hard to achieve the American Dream. After growing up in a merchant family, Marilyn moved into the Alban Towers, an apartment/hotel across from the National Cathedral, which her parents bought and operated. She started a store inside the restaurant of the hotel to continue in her parents' merchant ways and found that she liked buying low and selling higher. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, she started college at the University of Miami and then George Washington University. Her studies were cut short when she met Raymond Greenberg and accepted his marriage proposal three weeks later. It was love at first sight, and grew for 65 years. Her Raymond was her everything. They were never apart and were completely devoted to each other. After raising her children, "four in four years and a day," as she used to say, she entered the jewelry business where she continued the family merchant business and drew a loyal following. She provided special and unique precious jewels on an appointment only basis at cost, and she couldn't understand why people thought the business was so hard. Even though she must have known, Raymond was covering the overhead so that she would not have the pressure of having to cover expenses like a normal business. He just loved to see her in her natural element of buying and selling. Marilyn and Raymond spent their lives traveling around the world. They embarked on a month long journey to visit six continents and spent 65 years exploring countless cities and countries. During half of each year, they lived aboard the My Marilyn traveling up and down the Atlantic Ocean. Named after her, My Marilyn embodied her beauty and strength, hosting their friends and family. Together, they saw the world. Known as Marilyn, Mom, Mrs. G, and Nana - she was all of those things to so many people and so much more. Marilyn was a force of nature and nothing stood in her way. Marilyn demonstrated the true power of a woman and mother to her children and grandchildren. She was the conductor of her family, the headmistress, the matriarch and she played her role with great elegance and pride. With four children and eleven grandchildren, she was surrounded by family to love and tell what to do, because Mom/Nana always knew what was best. We will miss her endless strength and gumption, her timeless beauty and impeccable style, her ability to laugh at herself and share stories of triumphs and failures, her love of travel and adventures in shopping in new places, and her undying love and devotion to her husband and family. Beyond her husband, she is survived by her children Lisa Greenberg (Kelsa) of Potomac, MD, Susan Siegel (Brad) of Olney, MD, Neil Greenberg (Katherine) of McLean, VA, and Adam Greenberg (Courtney) of Potomac, MD; and grandchildren Molly Siegel, Marc Greenberg, Lexi Siegel, Amanda Greenberg, Nicole Greenberg, Kyle Greenberg, Zoe Siegel, Blake Greenberg, Richard Greenberg, AJ Greenberg, and Ana Greenberg. She is predeceased by her brother George Revitz (Laura) and sister Paula Scolnik (Lou). A private funeral will be held on Sunday May 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited and encouraged to attend by streaming the service on YouTube Live,

GREENBERG Marilyn Sandra Greenberg Of W. Palm Beach, Florida, and Bethesda, Maryland, died unexpectedly on May 16, 2020, at the age of 85. Marilyn was born in Washington, DC, in 1935, the daughter of Meyer and Ada Revitz, who were Russian immigrants who worked hard to achieve the American Dream. After growing up in a merchant family, Marilyn moved into the Alban Towers, an apartment/hotel across from the National Cathedral, which her parents bought and operated. She started a store inside the restaurant of the hotel to continue in her parents' merchant ways and found that she liked buying low and selling higher. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, she started college at the University of Miami and then George Washington University. Her studies were cut short when she met Raymond Greenberg and accepted his marriage proposal three weeks later. It was love at first sight, and grew for 65 years. Her Raymond was her everything. They were never apart and were completely devoted to each other. After raising her children, "four in four years and a day," as she used to say, she entered the jewelry business where she continued the family merchant business and drew a loyal following. She provided special and unique precious jewels on an appointment only basis at cost, and she couldn't understand why people thought the business was so hard. Even though she must have known, Raymond was covering the overhead so that she would not have the pressure of having to cover expenses like a normal business. He just loved to see her in her natural element of buying and selling. Marilyn and Raymond spent their lives traveling around the world. They embarked on a month long journey to visit six continents and spent 65 years exploring countless cities and countries. During half of each year, they lived aboard the My Marilyn traveling up and down the Atlantic Ocean. Named after her, My Marilyn embodied her beauty and strength, hosting their friends and family. Together, they saw the world. Known as Marilyn, Mom, Mrs. G, and Nana - she was all of those things to so many people and so much more. Marilyn was a force of nature and nothing stood in her way. Marilyn demonstrated the true power of a woman and mother to her children and grandchildren. She was the conductor of her family, the headmistress, the matriarch and she played her role with great elegance and pride. With four children and eleven grandchildren, she was surrounded by family to love and tell what to do, because Mom/Nana always knew what was best. We will miss her endless strength and gumption, her timeless beauty and impeccable style, her ability to laugh at herself and share stories of triumphs and failures, her love of travel and adventures in shopping in new places, and her undying love and devotion to her husband and family. Beyond her husband, she is survived by her children Lisa Greenberg (Kelsa) of Potomac, MD, Susan Siegel (Brad) of Olney, MD, Neil Greenberg (Katherine) of McLean, VA, and Adam Greenberg (Courtney) of Potomac, MD; and grandchildren Molly Siegel, Marc Greenberg, Lexi Siegel, Amanda Greenberg, Nicole Greenberg, Kyle Greenberg, Zoe Siegel, Blake Greenberg, Richard Greenberg, AJ Greenberg, and Ana Greenberg. She is predeceased by her brother George Revitz (Laura) and sister Paula Scolnik (Lou). A private funeral will be held on Sunday May 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited and encouraged to attend by streaming the service on YouTube Live, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ffiu6rx5s8k . Also due to social distancing, Shiva will be held on the May 24 and May 25 via Zoom. If you would like the Zoom password for the Shiva, please contact Amanda Greenberg at [email protected] , (240) 630-4472. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Revitz House, which was named in honor of Marilyn's parents and for which she is so proud. Please go online to: www.smithlifecommunities.org/giving/make-a-donation/ or contact Lisa Friedman at (301) 770-8328.A private funeral will be held on Sunday May 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited and encouraged to attend by streaming the service on YouTube Live, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ffiu6rx5s8k . Also due to social distancing, Shiva will be held on the May 24 and May 25 via Zoom. If you would like the Zoom password for the Shiva, please contact Amanda Greenberg at [email protected] , (240) 630-4472. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Revitz House, which was named in honor of Marilyn's parents and for which she is so proud. Please go online to: www.smithlifecommunities.org/giving/make-a-donation/ or contact Lisa Friedman at (301) 770-8328. Published in The Washington Post on May 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close