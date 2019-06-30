The Washington Post

MARILYN HAYDEN (1927 - 2019)
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church
9701 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, MD
MARILYN A. HAYDEN  

On Tuesday, June 25, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Marilyn was a former director of Washington Maritime Shipping Corporation. After graduation from Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, NY she went to work for Chubb & Son Insurance and attended Fordham University as a night student. She graduated from Insurance Institute of New York and the Chubb In House Insurance Society. She served as a member of the Ladies of Charity of St. Jane de Chantal parish for over 30 years, where she was also a Eucharistic Minister. She volunteered at the Bethesda Rehabilitation Center for over 20 years. Beloved wife of the late Francis T. Hayden; devoted mother of Kenneth Hayden, Jeff Hayden (wife, Kathleen) and Warren Hayden (wife, Jody). Also survived by nine cherished grandchildren and five precious great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 9701 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ladies of Charity c/o St. Jane Parish at the above address. Please view and sign the family guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019
