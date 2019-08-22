The Washington Post

MARILYN HEEBNER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN HEEBNER.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
1545 Chain Bridge Rd.
McLean, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Marilyn Thomte HEEBNER  

Of McLean, VA on August 20, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of the late David R. Heebner. Mother of Richard Heebner, Kim Price, Kathleen Karpinski and the late Karen Moore. Sister of Theodore Thomte. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to memorial services at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1545 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean, VA, 22101 on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Girl Scouts Nation's Capital, 4301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008 or ARCS Foundation, PO Box 60868, Potomac, MD 20859. Friends are invited to view and sign the family guestbook at www.moneyandking.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon