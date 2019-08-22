Marilyn Thomte HEEBNER
Of McLean, VA on August 20, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of the late David R. Heebner. Mother of Richard Heebner, Kim Price, Kathleen Karpinski and the late Karen Moore. Sister of Theodore Thomte. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to memorial services at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1545 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean, VA, 22101 on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Girl Scouts Nation's Capital, 4301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008 or ARCS Foundation, PO Box 60868, Potomac, MD 20859. Friends are invited to view and sign the family guestbook at www.moneyandking.com