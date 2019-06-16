Marilyn C. Hoffmann (Age 82)
Formerly of LaPlata, MD passed away on June 11, 2019 at Our Father's House in Culpeper, VA. Born on October 25, 1936 in Indianapolis, IN to the late William Cordonier and Helen Miller Cordonier, she is also preceded in death by her husband, John R. Hoffmann; and sisters, Ethel A. Cordonier and Ruth Lee. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Anne Hoffmann; sisters, Roberta Mooney and Maggie Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD). A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Christ Church LaPlata (112 Charles St., LaPlata, MD); Interment to follow in Mt. Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church LaPlata (P.O. Box 760, LaPlata, MD 20646) or to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or www.alzfdn.org
