The Washington Post

MARILYN KASTNER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN KASTNER.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Marilyn J. Kastner  

Of Olney, MD, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert and son, Martin; beloved mother of Stephen, Christopher and Terence; grandmother of Jared and Hannah. Visitation at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD 20832, where Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society, www.mchumane.org. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.