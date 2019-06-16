The Washington Post

MARILYN KASTNER (1936 - 2019)
Cole Funeral Services
4110 Aspen Hill Road
Rockville, MD
20853
(301)-871-1444
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
2900 Olney Sandy Spring Road
Olney, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
2900 Olney Sandy Spring Road
Olney, MD
Marilyn J. Kastner  

Of Olney, MD, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert and son, Martin; beloved mother of Stephen, Christopher and Terence; grandmother of Jared and Hannah. Visitation at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD 20832, where Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society, www.mchumane.org. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,

Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019
