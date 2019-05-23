MARILYN KATSOUROS
Marilyn Katsouros, 88, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Louis Katsouros; her children, Doug Porter and Lori Abercrombie; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Marilyn was born and raised in Sewickley, PA. While living in Annapolis, MD, she met the love of her life, Louis. They were married for 15 years. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, and spending time with family and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m., in the Leisure World Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 S Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD 20906.