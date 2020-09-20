

Marilyn Mack Jarboe (Age 90)

A lifelong resident of Washington, DC, died quietly and at peace on September 15, 2020, surrounded by family.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, John P. Jarboe and her son, Michael Desales Jarboe.She is survived by her seven children, Suzanne Jarboe Simpson (Bill), Teri Jarboe, Leslie Jarboe Leadbeater, John P. Jarboe, Jr. (Vicky), Mary Catherine Jarboe, Sheila Laybourn (Scott), Jenifer Mack Jarboe Bouchard (Ron), 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her only brother, C. John Mack II died in 2013.Marilyn was born July 5, 1930, to the late Helen and Corneal John Mack. She and her brother John spent their childhood in residence at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.Marilyn was a graduate of Stone Ridge Country Day School and attended Seton Hill University.After her children were grown, Marilyn combined her love, knowledge and talent for cooking, and started a career at Williams - Sonoma where she worked for over 20 years until her retirement at the age of 77.Marilyn was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Church, where she served as Usher and Volunteer until the age of 83.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church, 4835 MacArthur Blvd. NW Washington, DC 20007, on September 24, 2020. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. followed by 11:30 a.m. Mass.Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be made in Marilyn's honor to Capital Caring Health.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store