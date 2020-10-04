MARILYN MASLAN

1/
MARILYN JOYCE MASLAN  
On Friday, October 2, 2020, MARILYN JOYCE MASLAN of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Maslan. Devoted mother of Philip and Rachel Maslan, Scott Horton and Terri (Kevin) Lloyd. Loving grandmother of Jamie and Colin Lloyd, Cameron and Ethan. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, 11:00 AM at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Please observe COVID-19 protocols. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org or to Magen David Adom, www.afmda.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
