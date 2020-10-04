MARILYN MASLAN

MARILYN JOYCE MASLAN
On Friday, October 2, 2020, MARILYN JOYCE MASLAN of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Maslan. Devoted mother of Philip and Rachel Maslan, Scott Horton and Terri (Kevin) Lloyd. Loving grandmother of Jamie and Colin Lloyd, Cameron and Ethan. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, 11:00 AM at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Please observe COVID-19 protocols. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org
or to Magen David Adom, www.afmda.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.