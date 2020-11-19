MARILYN LILLIE DENNIS MAYO
Marilyn Lillie Dennis Mayo, 83, of Gaithersburg, formally of Silver Spring passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born in Westfield, NJ on December 20, 1936 to Bertha and John A. Dennis. The family moved to Easton in 1942 and then to Silver Spring in 1946. She graduated from Blair High School in Silver Spring in 1954. She attended nursing school at University of Virginia. She met her late husband, William M. Mayo, of Bethesda at the front counter of Montgomery Donut Inc. in Silver Spring where he worked at the family business. They were married in 1962 at Woodside United Methodist Church in Silver Spring where she was a lifetime member. They were very active in The Corvette Club of America. She enjoyed being a member of Seedling Garden Club, United Methodist Women, Wednesday Club and PEO. She loved entertaining friends and family, cooking, baking, gardening, boating around Kent Island and spending time in Royal Oak, Md. She looked forward to attending her family's reunion every year on the Eastern Shore. The family enjoyed traveling with friends around the USA by RV visiting many National Parks. She worked as a homemaker and was an amazing mother to her children. She was a girl scout leader and loved camping. She loved having all the children in the neighborhood over to her house for cocoa after sledding or other fun activities. She worked at Marriott's Bedford Court by Leisure World as a receptionist and later she was a real estate agent for Prudential. She is predeceased by brother-in-law, Moses Messer. She is survived by son, Patrick Dennis Mayo of Mt. Airy, Md., daughter, Susan Mayo Pavon of Worton, Md, grandsons, William Cooksey, Patrick Cooksey and Tilghman Mayo, Sisters, Joyce Messer, Sandra Harper and brother-in-law Jack Harper and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She ADORED her family. A ZOOM service will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon To participate, please go to: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/89676128332?pwd=MGRYc0lqcHUvT0tYR1JPaDNUUi9GQT09
