MARILYN O'KEEFE

O'KEEFE Marilyn A. O'Keefe (nee Schofield) Died on June 29, 2020, in Cincinnati, OH. She joins her dear sweet husband, Martin, whose death 23 days earlier surely broke her heart. She is survived by her brother Jack Schofield; children Mary O'Keefe, Bridget (Kevin) Walsh, Catherine O'Keefe, James (Amy) O'Keefe, Sarah (Gary) Stoddard, Daniel O'Keefe, and 15 grandchildren. Marilyn was born on October 17, 1938, in New Brunswick, NJ, to John Thomas and Mary Veronica Schofield. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Annapolis in 1956. Marilyn worked as a clerk/typist at the Naval Hospital at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis; the Department of the Army, Office of the Surgeon, Presidio, San Francisco; and the Naval Institute, Annapolis. Once her children were grown, Marilyn returned to the workforce as a bookkeeper at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Springfield, VA. In 1964, Marilyn's sister, Nancy, introduced her to her husband's friend, Martin. "When I saw his big Irish smile, I knew he was the one." They were married, after 17 dates, on April 24, 1965, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, MD. After being stationed in Brunswick, GA, Norfolk, VA, North Kingstown, RI, and Virginia Beach, VA, the O'Keefes settled in Springfield, VA, in 1974. They remained there until 2005 when they relocated to Cincinnati. Marilyn could do anything. She sewed, played the guitar, gardened, painted, cooked, creatively and elaborately celebrated birthdays and holidays, and was a tireless volunteer. Marilyn had a gritty, competitive spirit. In high school, she once scored 42 points in a single basketball game and enjoyed sailing on Spa Creek in Annapolis. She coached each child's soccer team at least once (and made the sideline banners, too). She was a passionate fan of Duke basketball. As the daughter of an engineer, she inherited design and technical skills that showed up in her garden and hardscaping. But even with all these talents and accomplishments, the recipients of her best efforts were Marty, her children, and her grandchildren. Mom could always be found sitting on the floor playing intently with her grandchildren. She made exquisite quilts for each of her children and grandchildren. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave., Loveland, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Columban Catholic Church, 894 Oakland Rd., Loveland. She will be buried with her husband at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Hall in Cincinnati. https://www.stmargarethall.com/faith-based-charities-in-cincinnati-oh
