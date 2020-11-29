RIDDEL Marilyn Creek Riddel (Age 76) Of Haymarket, VA, died of complications from lung cancer on November 27, 2020, She passed away at home peacefully during sleep. Marilyn put up a gallant fight in a battle she knew she could not win. Her courage and grace during this ordeal were noting short of astounding. She never lost her sense of humor and was never "woe is me." Throughout her illness she remained more concerned with its impact on her family and friends than on herself. Marilyn spent her career as an operating room nurse, most of which was as a member of the open heart surgical team at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. She was enormously proud of her profession and her role in it. She often spoke of the gratification her work gave her. After retiring from INOVA she worked part time for several years as a surgical nurse with the Center For Plastic Surgery where she developed additional skills and experience later used to support volunteer surgical missions abroad dedicated to correcting cleft pallets and cleft lips in children. She volunteered her support to multiple pediatric open heart and cleft pallet/lip missions in countries across the globe including Vietnam, India, Egypt, Mexico, Brazil and Ecuador. And she successfully recruited her sister-in-law to serve as a facilitator for patient triage and family engagement on missions to Latin America. Marilyn's volunteer work was extremely rewarding to her and she often said she regretted not starting earlier. Marilyn always enjoyed seeing and experiencing new and far away places. Beyond her travel supporting volunteer medical missions she visited dozens of countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. Among her bucket list items was to set foot on all seven continents. She completed that dream in 2014 with a trip to Antarctica. Marilyn was an inveterate social butterfly. She loved her family and friends and relished the hours spent visiting, and playing mah jongg and cards with many of them, even when she lost. For Marilyn friends were for life. She always enjoyed the stories of both new and old friends and loved celebrating their successes and happiness. Her genuine interest in people from all walks of life was palpable and meant that she never met a stranger Marilyn's proudest accomplishment was successfully raising her two children, Gene Lowe and Kerrie Kay. She encouraged and supported their aspirations and reveled in their achievements. She absolutely adored her four grandchildren: Derin and Alara Lowe and Samuel and Owen Kay. She talked to them weekly or more often and visited whenever she could. She often noted that her biggest regret would be not being able to witness their growing into adulthood and entering a career, marrying and having families of their own. She said her second biggest regret would be not living long enough to vote in the election for president. Her casting an absentee ballot erased that lament. Marilyn took her politics seriously. The youngest of three children, Marilyn was born in St. Marys, WV, on April 26, 1944 to Orien and Ruth Creek. She was predeceased by her parents and an older brother, Jim. She is survived by her husband, Niles, who had known her since their high school years, dated her during college and who after a somewhat extended post-college interlude married Marilyn, the love of his life, in 1977; by her two children, Gene Lowe (Sehnaz) and Kerrie Kay (Gary), four grandchildren, a brother, Bob (Joyce), nieces, Ana Bahr and Susan Scott, and nephews, Niles Riddel and Bobby Creek. Because of Covid-19 visitation will be limited to family and there will be no immediate funeral service. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. Marilyn shall be forever missed. May she rest in peaceMarilyn shall be forever missed. May she rest in peace



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store