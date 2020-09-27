1/
MARILYN RYKOSKEY
Marilyn Lee Rykoskey  
On Sunday September 20, 2020, Marilyn Rykoskey of Rockville, MD passed away peacefully in her sleep.Marilyn is survived by her daughter Janice (Michael) Studds of South Carolina and son Randy (Beth) Rykoskey of Rockville, MD; three granddaughters Jennifer, Amanda (Andre), Sara (Jake), and a great grandson Declan; sister of Sara Moore. She is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Marilyn was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; her greatest love was her family. Marilyn was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 86 since 1956. She served as President for more than 20 years, spending numerous hours at the Veteran's Hospital, Girl's State Americanism Program, and numerous other fund raising events.Funeral services will be private. Please view and sign online family guestbook at:www.pumphreyfuneralome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
