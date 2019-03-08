Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN SIGAFOO.



Marilyn Krueger Sigafoo



Passed away quietly at Arbor Terrace Sudley Manor in Manassas Virginia on the afternoon of March 5, 2019 at the age of 79.

She was known to her family as "Mimi," the oldest of two daughters born to Clyde and Cordella Krueger in Rhinelander Wisconsin. They moved to Virginia when she was a young child where she graduated from George Washington High School, and Washington Secretarial School then began her career as a Secretary, Office Manager and, finally, an Executive Assistant.

Marilyn married the love of her life, Lloyd Graham "Sig" Sigafoo, in November 1961 in Alexandria Virginia. She had three children and continued her career, retiring as the Executive Assistant to the Director of the Radiology Department at Prince William Hospital. In her free time, Marilyn loved quilting, drinking tea in the tea cups, and teapots, she collected throughout her adult life and playing cards with her family.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Barb Davidson of Lake of the Woods, Virginia; her three children, Marilyn Kim Sigafoo, Julia Annette Potts, and David Graham Sigafoo. Also surviving five grandchildren; Julia Ashley Potts, John Andrew (Kelly) Potts, Jamie Potts, Keely Sigafoo and Skylar Sigafoo who all knew her as "Oma." Marilyn was predeceased by her husband "Sig" Sigafoo. She will be missed by all.

Services will be Friday, March 8, 2019. The viewing at 11 a.m. and the service at 12 p.m. are at Baker-Post Funeral Home at 10001 Nokesville Road, Manassas, VA 20110. The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Part at 4401 Burke Station Road in Fairfax, VA.