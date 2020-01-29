MARILYN STORCH
On Monday, January 27, 2020, MARILYN STORCH of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Storch. Devoted mother of Mark Storch (Johanna Matsui) and Phyllis (Benjamin) Stoll. Loving sister of Lou (Debbie) Ornstein. Cherished grandmother of Nathan and Rachel Stoll. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, 2 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva will be observed Thursday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.