MARILYN SWANSON
1931 - 2020
Marilyn Eloise Swanson  
Born November 20, 1931, in Dow City, Iowa and married for 67 years to Robert Swanson born in Woodville, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Sister to Bud and Bernice and daughter of Hans and Doris Birkhofer. She loved family, watching sports (baseball, golf, tennis and anything her sons or grandkids were participating in), reading books, gardening and animals (Dr. Pol). She spent her days raising her five sons, Eric, Craig, Mark, Scott and Chris, volunteering, working as a school Guidance Secretary and keeping track of her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was a great mom to all and we will love and miss her. Funeral services will be privately held at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.adamsgreen.com

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
