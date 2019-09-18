

Marilyn Jane Weller Trznadel

(Age 76)



Passed away on August 30, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA. She was born on January 26, 1943 in Bay City, Michigan to the late William Lincoln Weller and Madeline (Gwizdala) Weller. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Charles Weller and her husband, Joel Trznadel. She is survived by her brother, William "Bill" Weller and sister- in-law, Nancy Weller; nieces, Wendy (John) Murray and Ashley (Andrew) Kaczanowski: great-niece, Charlee Murray and great-nephews, Jack and Jake Murray and A.J. Kaczanowski.

Marilyn graduated from Bay City Central in 1961, attended Delta College before moving to Washington, DC where she worked for the government for 45 years retiring in 2008. She attended All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas, VA. Marilyn was a talented artist, she loved to read, spend time with family and friends, and travel (especially Ocean City, Key West and Michigan.) She always had a smile on her face, loved to tell stories and enjoyed laughing with friends and family.

She had a second family in Virginia who welcomed her to all of their special occasions over the years. She cherished each and every one of them.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, VA.

A celebration of Life will be held in Bay City, Michigan at a later date.