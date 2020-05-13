The Washington Post

MARILYN WARD

Notice
Marilyn Mobley Ward (Age 82)  

On Friday, May 8, 2020, of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late James Dudley Ward; mother of J. Richard Ward (Laura) and Steven D. Ward (Kristen); grandmother of Joey, Colin, Lilli, Lindsey and Lucy Ward; sister of Elizabeth Feiler and the late Carolyn Lansdale. The family will be having a private graveside service and interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice, 10720 Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD 20901, or online at https://donate.trinityhealthathome.org.

