

MARILYN SUE DISE WEEKLEY

(Age 71)



Died peacefully at home on November 30, 2019. Sue was born in Cheverly and raised in Mt. Rainier and College Park, MD. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Ervin Edwin and Melcina Elvira (Gray) Dise.

Sue graduated from Northwestern High School in 1965 and worked many years as the payroll assistant manager at Prince George's Community College in Largo where she also earned her Associate of Arts degree. Married to her husband, Brian Steven Weekley in 1987, she later lived in Sellersville and Lansdale, PA; Dexter, MI; and N. Stonington, CT.

Sue loved traveling, was an avid reader, a foodie, trivia savant, lover of art and animals (especially her cats), and enjoyed skiing and camping in her younger days. Having earned her medical degree in Bulgaria (IJ), she excelled at diagnosing her friend's ailments. Her biggest regret was never learning to be a drummer in a rock and roll garage band.

Preceded in death by her parents and eldest sister, Martha Helen Patrick, Sue is survived by her husband, her sister Melcina Elvira Trussell, niece Diana Clark, and nephews William and Theodore Gobbett. Sue's quick wit, great sense of humor, intelligence, and adventurous spirit will be forever missed. A future memorial service will be scheduled in the Spring. Any donations in her name may be made to the .