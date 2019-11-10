MARILYN J. WIXSON (Age 90)
Of Woodbridge, VA, passed away on November 2, 2019. Daughter of Glenn J. Lamont and Elfledia J. Plueddemann. Beloved wife of the late Leonard C. Wixson. Marilyn and Leonard shared 60 years together and established Plantation Realty in Falls Church City in 1953. Survivors include daughter, Carolyn Wixson Hartwell (Rob) of Palmetto, FL, and son Leonard Matthew Wixson (Kelly) of Star Tannery, VA; and two granddaughters EmmaLee Doris Haga of Boca Raton, FL, and Maggie Ann Wixson. Contributions in memory of Marilyn Wixson to the . Private service to be held at Arlington National Cemetery.