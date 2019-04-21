

MARINA LOAIZA ALLEN (Age 74)



On Friday, April 5, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of 43 years of Richard K. Allen, cherished mother of Brian D. Allen (Hadley) of Greenwich, CT, devoted grandmother of Bridger D. Allen and Benjamin A. Allen of Greenwich, CT. She is also survived by two sisters, Maria Aurora Loaiza of Medellin, Colombia and Maria Elvia Loaiza de Quiros of Miami, FL. Marina was born on April 24, 1944 in El Balso, Colombia. She came to the United States in 1970. Marina was the owner of Montgomery Maids, a house cleaning company that she started in 1989. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West (corner of Dennis Avenue), Silver Spring, MD 20901, (Valet Parking), Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Shrine of St. Jude Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853, on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906. After the brief burial service, a catered reception will be held in the Thaddeus Room at the Shrine of St. Jude.