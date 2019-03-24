

Mario Idoni



Mario Idoni, age 74, died on March 12, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on February 19, 1945 in Italy and arrived in the United States in 1963. He married his wife Katy Ferguson in 1973. In addition to Katy, Mario is survived by his three daughters and their families: Cristina and Matthew McConnell; Mara and Bryan Marangoni and their four children; Vanessa and Brian McDonald their three children. He is also survived by two brothers and a sister, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to the . A memorial service will be held, please contact the family for information.