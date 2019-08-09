MARIO JOHN MOLINARI (Age 95)
Of Boston, MA passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Emilio and Maria Molinari of Sonoma Italy. He was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters. Mike, as he was known to family and friends, was a WWII Army
Veteran. He received his BS degree from Boston College and Master's degree from Boston University. He worked for the Federal Government, retiring from the US Department of Commerce in 1980. He is survived by his loving wife, Arletta Mitchell Molinari and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held on Friday August 2 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. A private burial service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery.