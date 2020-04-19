Mario Repole
On Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The beloved husband of Patrica; father of Alyssa (Steve) and Mario; grandfather of Rylee, Peighton, Makayla, and Stevie; brother of Peter (Laurie) and the late Michael; uncle of Ravi, Gregg, Sandy, Melissa, Sydney, Madison, and Sophia; and friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. Friends and family will be able to celebrate his life at a later date to be announced. Memorial donations can be made in Mario's name to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Ste. D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or online at https://www.lustgarten.org/donate/
. An online guestbook is available at: