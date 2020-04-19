The Washington Post

Mario Repole

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
  • "RIP Mario. My condolences to the Repole family. Three..."
    - John R
Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Mario Repole  

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The beloved husband of Patrica; father of Alyssa (Steve) and Mario; grandfather of Rylee, Peighton, Makayla, and Stevie; brother of Peter (Laurie) and the late Michael; uncle of Ravi, Gregg, Sandy, Melissa, Sydney, Madison, and Sophia; and friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. Friends and family will be able to celebrate his life at a later date to be announced. Memorial donations can be made in Mario's name to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Ste. D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or online at https://www.lustgarten.org/donate/. An online guestbook is available at:
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.